Firefighting waterbomber aircraft from Russia conducts first flight over Armenia major fire area

YEREVAN. – Early Tuesday morning, the Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, carried out reconnaissance flight on a helicopter, and together with Russian rescue colleagues, during which the areas of the ongoing large fire where water will be discharged were determined.
In addition, as of 8:50am, the firefighting waterbomber aircraft, which has arrived from Russia, is conducting its first flight over the area, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Initially, two flights and two waterbombing are planned.