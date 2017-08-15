News
Firefighting waterbomber aircraft from Russia conducts first flight over Armenia major fire area
10:25, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Early Tuesday morning, the Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, carried out reconnaissance flight on a helicopter, and together with Russian rescue colleagues, during which the areas of the ongoing large fire where water will be discharged were determined. 

In addition, as of 8:50am, the firefighting waterbomber aircraft, which has arrived from Russia, is conducting its first flight over the area, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Initially, two flights and two waterbombing are planned.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
