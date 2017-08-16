Russia waterbomber plane conducts 8th flight over Armenia forest reserve on fire

YEREVAN. – The Russian firefighting waterbomber aircraft on Wednesday carried out its seventh flight over the fire-affected area at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia, at 8:33am, and its eighth flight—at 1:53pm.

As of 1:30pm, 75 fire and rescue workers, 100 military servicemen, and 55 forestry staff members are taking part in the firefighting efforts in the area, press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, 13.5km perimeter of the 16km-perimeter fire, which had started on August 12 at this forest reserve, has been put out. Work is still in progress to douse the remaining 2.5km perimeter of this fire.