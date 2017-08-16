Armenian businessman who took hostages in Moscow bank pleads partially guilty

Moscow Regional Military Court informed that Armenian businessman Aram Petrosyan plead guilty to taking hostages at a bank in the Russian capital city in 2016, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia

Petrosyan is accused of making a terrorist threat and taking hostages.

During the preliminary investigation, however, he plead guilt solely to taking hostages.

“I’m not a terrorist,” Petrosyan said, when the prosecutor read the indictment.

In addition, the defendant on Wednesday read his petition to the court, and in which he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to join this court process, as his public defender.