News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 16
USD
478.51
EUR
560.91
RUB
8.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.51
EUR
560.91
RUB
8.03
Show news feed
Armenian businessman who took hostages in Moscow bank pleads partially guilty
17:47, 16.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Moscow Regional Military Court informed that Armenian businessman Aram Petrosyan plead guilty to taking hostages at a bank in the Russian capital city in 2016, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia

Petrosyan is accused of making a terrorist threat and taking hostages.

During the preliminary investigation, however, he plead guilt solely to taking hostages.

“I’m not a terrorist,” Petrosyan said, when the prosecutor read the indictment.

In addition, the defendant on Wednesday read his petition to the court, and in which he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to join this court process, as his public defender.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Los Angeles authorities arrest group of Armenians on charges of prescription fraud
Those arrested this morning include Minas Matosyan, 36, also known as “Maserati Mike”...
Man saved from drowning in Armenia’s Sevan
One rescue squad was dispatched to the scene...
 Main spots of fire broken out in Armenia’s state reserve put out
Il-76 waterbomber plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing the firefighting activities...
 Armenia citizen dies at Moscow airport
The 57-year-old man was to fly to Yerevan with his daughter…
 Russia waterbomber plane conducts 8th flight over Armenia forest reserve on fire
Fire and rescue workers, military servicemen, and forestry staff members are taking part in the firefighting efforts…
 Smoke detected in several areas at Armenia forest reserve
A total of 24 fire and rescue workers were dispatched…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news