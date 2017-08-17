News
Indian citizen illegally crosses Armenian state border
22:04, 17.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Indian citizen Satvinder Singhi has appeared in court on charges of illegally crossing the Armenian state border.

According to the indictment, between 2:00pm and 2:40pm on June 23, Singhi crossed the Armenian state border and entered the country illegally without a proper permission and required documents. However, he was detained by the workers of the Border Guard Service of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS).  

Singhi was charged under Article 329 (1) of the Armenian Criminal Code. He was arrested.

The case is considered by the General Jurisdiction Court of Armenia's Tavush Province.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
