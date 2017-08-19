Expert: Russia not interested in destabilization of Kurdish-populated regions

Russia is not interested in destabilization of the Kurdish-populated regions of the Middle East, Russian analyst Viktor Nadein-Raevsky believes.
At the same time the expert is confident that destabilization in these regions is inevitable.
“Destabilization is part of the plans of the United States of America. Weak, scattered and small states are an easy target for such a large country as the United States,” explained Nadein-Raevsky, senior researcher at Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences.