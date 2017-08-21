Turkey police seize 1,000-year-old icon worth €3mn (PHOTOS)

Turkish Adana's police seized a 1,000-year-old icon, Milliyet reported.

As it was noted, the police received an alert that €3 million worth of icon, which is of great historical value, was on sale in one of the houses in Seyhan district.

As a result of the actions of law enforcers, icon of Jesus Christ was seized.

Specialists found it difficult to name the exact price of the icon, while noticing that it is very expensive.

The citizen, detained on suspicion of selling the icon, noted that he got it from his older brother.