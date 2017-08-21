News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Turkey police seize 1,000-year-old icon worth €3mn (PHOTOS)
12:32, 21.08.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents, Culture

Turkish Adana's  police seized a 1,000-year-old icon, Milliyet reported.

As it was noted, the police received an alert that €3 million worth of icon, which is of great historical value, was on sale in one of the houses in Seyhan district.

As a result of the actions of law enforcers, icon of Jesus Christ was seized.

Specialists found it difficult to name the exact price of the icon, while noticing that it is very expensive.

The citizen, detained on suspicion of selling the icon, noted that he got it from his older brother.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
5 people killed, 48 injured in Armenia car accidents in past 3 days
24 accidents were registered...
 Fire breaks out in Mecca hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated
No casualties were reported in the fire, which was sparked by a faulty air conditioning unit...
 Tragic road accident in Yerevan, one of the injured dies in hospital
Two vehicles collided at an intersection…
 Armenia forest reserve director: Fire-caused damage is immeasurable
The risk of spreading of the fire has been neutralized at this time…
 Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at military unit has gunshot wound on his jaw
An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances behind this incident...
 Newborn dies in Yerevan
The relatives have petitioned to the police…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news