Armenia PM considers state-private sector cooperation

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Monday chaired an extended consultation at the government building, and during which the draft for the development of the mechanisms for state-private sector cooperation was discussed.

The said draft has been developed by the analysts from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was noted that this draft will become the institutional basis for the state-private sector partnership in Armenia, and by way of introducing new legal mechanisms.

PM Karapetyan proposed to update the draft, and as a result of joint work between the EBRD analysts and Armenian government members.