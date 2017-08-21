News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Armenia PM considers state-private sector cooperation
17:30, 21.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Monday chaired an extended consultation at the government building, and during which the draft for the development of the mechanisms for state-private sector cooperation was discussed. 

The said draft has been developed by the analysts from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was noted that this draft will become the institutional basis for the state-private sector partnership in Armenia, and by way of introducing new legal mechanisms. 

PM Karapetyan proposed to update the draft, and as a result of joint work between the EBRD analysts and Armenian government members.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar loses ground in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Dollar and euro rise in Armenia
NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday…
 Dollar and euro drop in Armenia
NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday...
 Armenia and China may sign agreement to launch direct flight
I scheduled a visit to China and a meeting with their aviation authorities for this fall...
 Dollar drops slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also “weakened” in the country…
 Analyst: Armenia inflation annual average is 6%
Especially the prices of food and essential goods are increasing at a progressive speed in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news