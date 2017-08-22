News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Newspaper: Has Armenia given consent to invite Turkey to EAEU?
10:45, 22.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.

“Analysts are trying to figure out Armenia’s possible position regarding this statement made by Turkey. Also, they examine what Armenia can gain from that process.

“There are also views that the RF [Russian Federation] will simply try to exert pressure on Armenia, and the matter will be resolved without bringing any dividends to our country.

“He [the Turkish minister] says that they have received a proposal to sign a customs agreement with the EAEU. Naturally, Turkey has received that proposal from the EAEU governing body. But has Armenia given its consent to make such a proposal?” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia and Russia presidents to meet in Sochi
The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is on the agenda...
 Armenian defense ministry delegation to visit Russia
The delegationwill take part in Army-2017 international military conference...
 Armenian minister awards crew of Russian waterbomber plane
Il 76 completed its mission in Khosrov national reserve by conducting 17 flights...
 Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Karen Karapetyan on his birthday
Wishing good luck to Karapetyan, Medvedev noted that on Monday they had an opportunity to discuss several aspects of their collaboration...
 Russian Il-76 sets out to Armenia for putting out fire in state reserve
Il-76, which is considered as one of the largest firefighting jets in the world, is capable of throwing 42 tons of water on the body of fire at a time...
 Russia’s Medvedev to visit Armenia
The dates for this planned trip were discussed with PM Karapetyan, in Kazakhstan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news