Newspaper: Has Armenia given consent to invite Turkey to EAEU?

YEREVAN. – The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.

“Analysts are trying to figure out Armenia’s possible position regarding this statement made by Turkey. Also, they examine what Armenia can gain from that process.

“There are also views that the RF [Russian Federation] will simply try to exert pressure on Armenia, and the matter will be resolved without bringing any dividends to our country.

“He [the Turkish minister] says that they have received a proposal to sign a customs agreement with the EAEU. Naturally, Turkey has received that proposal from the EAEU governing body. But has Armenia given its consent to make such a proposal?” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.