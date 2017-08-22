Trump: US will no longer use its army to build democracy in world

US President Donald Trump has stated that his country will no longer use its armed forces to build democracy in other parts of the world, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“We will no longer use American military in order to construct democracies in faraway lands, or try to rebuild other countries in our own image,” Trump said Monday during a press conference at Fort Myer military base. “Instead we will work with allies and partners to protect our shared interests.”
“We are not asking others to change their way of life, but to pursue common goals that allow our children to live better and safer lives,” he added. “This principled realism will guide our decisions moving forward.”