Yerevan man found hanged in storage room nearby his house

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Monday at 9:39pm.
Accordingly, the resident of a house in capital city Yerevan was not responding to the knocks on his door and the phone calls, and rescuers were needed to open the door.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The rescuers that arrived opened the door, and they found the body of H. B. (born in 1955) hanged in the storage room nearby the house.
According to shamshyan.com, this person was the resident of the said house, and he was living there with his wife. But as per those assembled at the scene, he and his wife had an argument several days ago, and his wife had left the house.