News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Yerevan man found hanged in storage room nearby his house
11:45, 22.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Monday at 9:39pm.

Accordingly, the resident of a house in capital city Yerevan was not responding to the knocks on his door and the phone calls, and rescuers were needed to open the door.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers that arrived opened the door, and they found the body of H. B. (born in 1955) hanged  in the storage room nearby the house.

According to shamshyan.com, this person was the resident of the said house, and he was living there with his wife. But as per those assembled at the scene, he and his wife had an argument several days ago, and his wife had left the house.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Injuries of Armenia citizens hurt in Georgia road accident are not life-threatening
Six passengers were hospitalized…
 14 of 20 smoke spots at Armenia forest reserve are put out
Efforts continue to douse the rest…
 Armenians injured in Georgia road accident
A passenger van had hit a tractor…
 Armenian from Florida loses wrong diagnose case
Jurors found Dr. David Vastola not liable for Zevan Kaznadjian’s colon cancer...
 5 people killed, 48 injured in Armenia car accidents in past 3 days
24 accidents were registered...
 Fire breaks out in Mecca hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated
No casualties were reported in the fire, which was sparked by a faulty air conditioning unit...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news