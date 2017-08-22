Armenia and Russia presidents to meet in Sochi

Injuries of Armenia citizens hurt in Georgia road accident are not life-threatening

14 of 20 smoke spots at Armenia forest reserve are put out

Next Astana meeting on Syria may be held in mid September

Armenia PM says talks on increasing gas supplies from Iran are not currently held

Jim Mattis: ISIS's days are numbered

Karabakh President discusses implementation of some programs in Artsakh

Armenia Premier: We persistently go toward signing new agreement with EU

Yerevan man found hanged in storage room nearby his house

Armenia PM to Baze participants: Most importantly, love our country (PHOTO)

Trump: US will no longer use its army to build democracy in world

Global oil prices are up

Newspaper: Has Armenia given consent to invite Turkey to EAEU?

Armenians injured in Georgia road accident

China supercomputer makes 100 diagnoses in 5 seconds

Quake hits Italy island

US woman asks Facebook users to rescue her from swimming pool

Armenian from Florida loses wrong diagnose case

US navy announces “operational pause” after collision

Migrant family names daughter after Angela Merkel

Armenia hosts first summer school on theoretical physics (PHOTO)

Hilda Tchoboian: Erdogan is trying to extend his power and outside of Turkey

Catalonia police confirm: Barcelona attack suspect shot down

Russian economist: EU will allow Turkey sign customs deal with Eurasian Union

5 people killed, 48 injured in Armenia car accidents in past 3 days

Media: Spanish police kill a man wearing explosive belt

Armenian defense ministry delegation to visit Russia

Karabakh president chairs meeting to discuss events dedicated to 26th anniversary of Artsakh

Syrian province of Aleppo liberated from terrorists

Armenia political scientist: Difference between Obama and Trump policies is enormous

French President's wife gets unpaid job

Armenia PM considers state-private sector cooperation

Death toll in terrorist attacks in Catalonia grows to 15

Armenia analyst: Clash between radical-right activists and opponents struck blow to US standing

Russian FM calls US actions attempt to stir up unrest in country

Fire breaks out in Mecca hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated

Dollar loses ground in Armenia

Turkey and Iran discuss joint operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party

Tragic road accident in Yerevan, one of the injured dies in hospital

Russia will further study US decision to suspend issuing nonimmigrant visas to Russians

Analyst: Armenia ruling coalition hinders country’s development

US suspends issuing nonimmigrant visas to Russians

Iran MP: We are ready to assist in invigorating parliamentary cooperation with Armenia

German MFA welcomes writer Dogan Akhanli's release

Turkish journalist calls Ataturk "big germ"

Armenia forest reserve director: Fire-caused damage is immeasurable

Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at military unit has gunshot wound on his jaw

ECtHR gives special status to detained Armenia opposition activist’s case

Newborn dies in Yerevan

Armenia soldier dies

MFA: Armenia diplomats not hurt in Damascus rocket attack

Turkey police seize 1,000-year-old icon worth €3mn (PHOTOS)

Karabakh economic activity index up 15%

Firefighting efforts continue at Armenia forest reserve

5-magnitude quake hits Kyrgyzstan

World oil prices are down

6 killed, 27 injured in Chicago in 13 hours

Car accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, 2-year-old child dead (PHOTOS)

Indian teen returns lost diamonds worth $ 70,000 to owner

US Navy crash: 10 sailors missing

Paylan to Ankara mayor who insulted Armenians: You are racist fascist shame

Analyst: Iraqi leaders cannot prevent Kurdish referendum

4 citizens of Morocco detained on suspicion of involvement in Turku terrorist attack

Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for Russian knife attack

2 people, including 9-year-old girl killed in Armenia accident

Spanish police searching for main suspect in Barcelona attack

ISIS claims responsibility for Cambrils attack

Man stabs 7 people in Russia's Surgut

8 people hospitalized in Armenia car accident (PHOTO)

Expert: Russia not interested in destabilization of Kurdish-populated regions

Finland police said Turku incident was a terrorist attack

Azerbaijan fires 3,300 shots last week

Turkish historian: There is no Azeri nation, this name was given by Stalin

Armenian minister awards crew of Russian waterbomber plane

Hero of April war would have turned 21 today (PHOTO)

Shooting in Florida, one police officer killed

Armed assault in Armenian village, 60-year-old woman threatened with knife

Ankara mayor insults Armenians

Trump suspected Bannon of leaking information to reporters

Barcelona police disperse rally of those opposing Europe’s islamization

Analyst: US-Turkey relations deteriorated because of Syrian Kurds

White House chief strategist Bannon leaves his post

Media: Three out of four Barcelona attack suspects killed

Media: Driver of van running people over in Barcelona killed in Cambrils

Trump's tweets estimated at $2 billion

2 killed in Finland attack

Finnish police search for several suspects of Turku attack

1 killed, 1 injured in Germany knife attack

Organizer: Live music will sound during barbecue festival in Armenia

Barcelona and Cambrils attackers plan another attack

Dollar and euro rise in Armenia

Unknown man stabs several people in Finland

Participants of the Armenia-Diaspora conference to discuss establishment of Pan-Armenian Council

Melbourne woman is an eyewitness of terrorist attacks in Barcelona, Paris and London

Catalonia police detain fourth suspect in terror attacks

Erdogan says Merkel's party is Turkey’s enemy

Nationals of 34 countries killed or injured in Barcelona attack

Armenian driver convicted in Russia to serve sentence in Armenia, court rules

Armenia young woman tries to commit suicide by drinking arsenic

Extradited Armenian driver: I breached traffic rules, not guilty to other offences