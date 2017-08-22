Armenia PM to Baze participants: Most importantly, love our country (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan attended the opening of the 15th annual Baze (Falcon) Pan-Armenian Youth Gathering in Tsakhkadzor.
Welcoming and congratulating the youth on the opening of Baze, the Premier noted that this edition of Baze is symbolic because its 15th anniversary is marked this year, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“More than 8,500 young people from Armenia, Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], and the Diaspora have participated in the gatherings ever since the launch of Baze, and I think this movement is a good platform where young people can feel united,” Karapetyan noted. “Youth are the most exciting and progressive part of any society. Armenia is not an exception in this respect, and you all have the responsibility to make tomorrow’s day better. It’s important for you to be pleased with both the responsibility and opportunity, and act accordingly.”
The head of the Armenian government urged the youth to be independent, free, and active. “Work on yourselves regularly to become more competitive, up-to-date, take a more confident and courageous look at tomorrow, and most importantly, love our country,” the Prime Minister said.
Also, Karen Karapetyan handed the Prime Minister’s letters of appreciation to a number of young people for their active participation in youth-targeted events and significant contribution to the government’s youth policy, as well as on the 15th anniversary of Baze Pan-Armenian Youth Gathering.
After the participants had presented their vision for Armenia’s development, the Premier responded to their questions.