Cyprus is working with Armenia and Israel on Diaspora matters

Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou spoke about the tripartite cooperation of Cyprus and Greece with Israel and Armenia on Diaspora matters.
Addressing the participants of the annual Conference of Cypriots, Presidential Commissioner described as a success story the cooperation of the three Diasporas in America at all levels, and said that this successful example should be followed by the Cypriot Diaspora in Britain, Famagusta Gazette reported.
On the tripartite cooperation with Armenia, he said that ideas on more concrete actions will be examined in October.