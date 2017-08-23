News
Dollar is stable in Armenia
16:48, 23.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.55/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is unchanged from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 563.73 (up by AMD 1.43), that of one British pound was AMD 612.45 (down by AMD 1.63), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.10 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.87, AMD 19,758.36 and AMD 14,985.71, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
