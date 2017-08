France calls on Azerbaijan to respect its international commitments

Armenia president visits “Young Yerkrapah” training camp

Man armed with a knife attacks people in Marseille

OSCE media representative calls for immediate release of Turan agency director in Azerbaijan

Caffeine tempers taste, triggering temptation for sweets

Turkmenistan to join Eurasian Economic Union?

Iraq military says it liberated majority of Tal Afar

Armenia's Georgiy Ketoyev to fight for bronze

Analyst: Azerbaijan cannot afford to create another “hot” spot besides Karabakh

Sugar 'is as addictive as cocaine'

Ambassador says US is ready to issue visas to Russia citizens, at Armenia and Georgia embassies

Mkhitaryan: It’s a very good start, but we still have to play 36 games

Hurricane Harvey aftermath photos, videos uploaded on social media (PHOTOS)

Last victim’s body in bus that fell into Black Sea in Russia is found

Fight against corruption is on Armenia government agenda

Georgia PM expresses gratitude to Armenia firemen, rescuers (PHOTOS)

Bus that fell into Black Sea in Russia belongs to private entrepreneur

Man who attacked soldiers in Brussels dies in hospital

CoE chief condemns Azerbaijan news agency chief editor’s arrest

At least 10 people reported injured due to Hurricane Harvey in US

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 160 times within one week

Trump signs disaster proclamation for Texas

Woman, 28, forgot how to walk and talk after artery in her brain BURST

Armenia village boy finds 16-year-old sister hanged in house bathroom

Trump bans transgenders from serving in US Army

North Korea launches missiles to Sea of Japan

Merck gets EU approval for multiple sclerosis drug

Newspaper: Armenia PM tries to get order placed for covering Turkmenistan with natural gas stations

Man armed with knife attacks police in downtown London

Macedonia court fines man for insulting Turkey’s Erdoğan

Conor McGregor “entertains” Floyd Mayweather Jr. with eccentric conduct

Man armed with a machete attacked soldiers in Brussels

US Ambassador: Hoagland reaffirms long-standing principles

Jose Mourinho: I believe that this season Mkhitaryan is going to be even better

Exoskeleton suit helps children with cerebral palsy to walk smoothly

Levan Berianidze wins bronze medal for Armenia

Turkey FM: Germany is crossing the line

Trump imposes new sanctions against Venezuela

Jose Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will not be ready for group phase of the Champions League

Karabakh President visits Martakert and Shahoumyan regions

Azerbaijan talks about Mehriban Aliyeva's possible nomination as president

Ousmane Dembélé is Barcelona's new player

Analyst: Hoagland's statement introduces new agenda in Armenia

Two ethnic Armenians, father and son, killed in Russia’s Krasnodar accident

Tobacco usage could be the reason why some students are not doing well in school

Armed militants attack mosque in Kabul

Armenia’s Levan Berianidze to fight for bronze of

Five-year-old girl with no arms learns to ride a BIKE using groundbreaking new device

Lapshin’s family expecting response to extradition request

Consulate: No Armenia citizens among Russia bus accident victims

Ambassador Mills: US ready to continue assisting in Armenia government initiatives to improve business climate

Dollar continues “ascent” in Armenia

Analyst: Option voiced by outgoing Minsk Group US co-chair is debasing for Armenian side

Poland PM urges NATO to prepare for new threats

Paul Pogba wins Europa League Player of the Season award

Swiss CHEESE contains a probiotic that could help you live longer

2 Armenians killed in Russia bus accident

Armenia’s Gor Minasyan wins gold of Universiade

EAEU export insurance agencies sign collaboration memorandum

Bulgarian journalist who wrote about weapon supplies to terrorists through Azerbaijani company fired

56 babies were vorn in Yerevan on August 24

Samsung heir jailed for corruption

Girl that jumped from Yerevan bridge dies in hospital

President: Military service brings up a new type of Armenian citizen (PHOTOS)

Graduates of Armenia military educational institutions get certificates, President on hand (PHOTOS)

Statins may help combat typhoid, malaria

Who is new US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group?

Ibrahimović: This season will be season of Mkhitaryan

Consulate clarifying whether Armenians are among injured in Krasnodar bus accident

14 killed as bus falls into sea in Russia

Armenia man beats, strangles to death Russia citizen

Boy, 10, saves his mother and new brother during premature labor

Tragic car accident in Gyumri, 1 dead

Germany FM: Turkey cannot join EU under Erdoğan’s rule

Newspaper: Karabakh ex-FM - Hoagland statement protects Armenian parties from application of much worse alternative

3 "healthy" things a nutritionist would never eat

UK low-coast airline creates food for passengers afraid of flights

Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic and Pogba are UEFA Europa League Player of the Season contenders

Renowned French Armenian director, screenwriter, actor Alain Berbérian dies aged 63

Armenia village tragedy suspect arrested

Mkhitaryan agent: Player like Messi must prove his greatness in another club

One killed in South Carolina shooting

Man United have new No.10

Less REM sleep tied to greater risk of dementia

Charles Aznavour: It is fantastic to be both French and Armenian

Vardar FC with Barseghyan and Hambarsumyan defeats Turkey’s Fenerbahce

UEFA Futsal Cup: Armenia’s Leo defeats Classic Chisinau 7-0

Opening of Charles Aznavour's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Director of Turan agency detained in Azerbaijan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts to Champions League draw

Armenian Americans condemn US co-chair's six points on Karabakh settlement

Cristiano Ronaldo named UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Results of Champions League draw

Iowa recognizes Armenian Genocide

UEFA awards best players of 2016/17 Champions League season

Five EU countries abolish internal border control

Armenia FM: Hoagland’s statement contains some inaccuracies and omissions

How a nose job is performed: Animation graphic shows the full procedure in all its gory glory

Armenian PM and Turkmenistan president discuss cooperation

20-year-old woman jumps off the bridge in Yerevan