Armenia analyst: Proposal to leave EAEU is means to distract attention from serious matters
09:40, 28.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc of Parties’ initiative toward the country’s leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) aims to show activeness and remind about this bloc, political scientist Suren Zolyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This fall, Yelk plans to submit a proposal for Armenia’s withdrawal from the EAEU. But, in the meantime, there is no respective single stance within the bloc yet.

“It’s impossible to get out of the EAEU,” Zolyan said. “Even if it’s justified, Yelk knows the [relevant] position of the majority. This is [just] a means to distract attention from serious matters.”

As per the political scientist, proposing an “exit” from the EAEU is also a “service” to Armenian authorities.

“It seems it’s to show Moscow that there is also this topic [of discussion] in Armenia, aside from the [ruling] Republican [Party of Armenia],” Suren Zolyan noted. “In this sense, they [Yelk] provide their services to the authorities. Today, the main problem is to focus on Armenia’s problems.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

