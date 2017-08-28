Iran expecting visit of Turkish president

Iran is expecting a visit of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the near future, spokesperson for Iranian foreign ministry Bahram Qasemi said.
The Iranian side would inform about the date and agenda of the visit as soon as it is determined, he said.
Earlier this month Iranian army chief Mohammad Bakeri visited Turkey where he met with President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss cooperation in resolving the crises in Syria and Iraq.
Representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that Bakeri’s talks with Erdogan over “bilateral issues” were “good enough”, but did not disclose the results.