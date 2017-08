A Russian tourist died in a resort in the Turkish city of Kemer, Antalya province, TASS reported quoting Hürriyet.

As it was noted, the 45-year-old man went on vacation with his family. He felt sick and and fainted. The hotel staff called an ambulance, which took him to the hospital. However, medicians could not save the Russian’s life.

The cause of death of the tourist isn't specified.