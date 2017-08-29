Merkel urges Turkey to release all German citizens

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Turkey to release all German citizens.
“Our demand is clear that (all German citizens) who are detained there must be freed,” Merkel said during an annual media conference.
German reporter of Turkish origin Denic Ucel was arrested in Istanbul in February on suspicion of having links to terrorist organizations. The same charges were brought against German reporter Mesale Tolu who has been in detention under allegations of terrorism since April. In July Trkish court ruled to put six human rights activists, including Amnesty’s Turkey director, Idil Eser, in custody. Citizen of Germany, Peter Steudtner was among them.