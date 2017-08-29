Merkel: Germany will try to normalize relations with Turkey under Erdogan

Yerevan hostage incident: Man puts knife on young woman’s neck, threatens to kill her

Trump says “all options are on the table” after North Korea missile launch

Lawyer: No movement in Lapshin extradition case

Yerevan police neutralize man that took young woman hostage in billiard bar

Merkel urges Turkey to release all German citizens

Armenia to participate in multinational military exercises in Georgia

Man takes young woman hostage in Yerevan

Dollar climb stops in Armenia

Former Nairit director: Violation of safety rules could cause fire

Armenia village teen dies after being hit by tractor trailer

U.S. State Department provides grant to project aimed at shaping future of Armenia agriculture

Israeli defense ministry bans drone supplies to Azerbaijan ?

Criminal case against Armenia ex-FM’s son dropped

Merkel: Germany would benefit from lifting sanctions against Russia

Armenia MP: Our army knows very well that automated means are not less destructive than nuclear weapons

Jean-Claude Juncker: Turkey is taking giant steps away from Europe

Children of deported Armenian woman are found in Netherlands

Armenia to join international demining coalition to be set up in Syria?

Armenia to hold on to Iran jewelry market

Pasadena delegation to visit Armenia

Armenia deputy defense minister dismissed

Post-fire extinguishment work continues at Armenia forest reserve

Global oil prices are up

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sargsyan

Trump: We will eventually get along with Russia

Armenian President to Russia counterpart: Bilateral cooperation is expanding from year to year

Turkey president calls on Israel to abandon intrusive initiatives

Newspaper: Armenia President responds to Russian-American pressures to resume Karabakh talks

Fire completely extinguished in 3 spots at Yerevan chemical plant (PHOTOS)

U.S. formally appoints its new co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

North Korea preparing for 6th nuclear test?

3 people killed in US plane crash

Germany and France urge Putin and Poroshenko to support ceasefire regime

Finland refuses Russia's barque entry to Aland Islands

OSCE urges Trump's administration to refrain from attacking media

Yerevan chemical plant fire: Burning chemical substance is not posing threat to health

Experts: It will take long time to put out fire at Armenia’s Nairit chemical plant

Armenian President receives CSTO Secretary General (PHOTOS)

Armenian Defense Minister receives CSTO Secretary General

Armenia president: Deployment of peacekeepers not discussed during meeting with Putin

Hürriyet: Russian tourist dies in Turkish resort

Armenia president: We will sign agreement with EU in fall

US embassy issues statement for Russian citizens applying for visa in Yerevan

Pope Francis to visit Myanmar and Bangladesh

Russia’s Putin sanctions signing of CIS agreement on fight against cybercrime

Netanyahu accuses Iran of building missile production sites in Syria and Lebanon

Dollar increases slightly in Armenia

Armenian officials name reasons of fire at Nairit chemical plant

Armenia FM: Further mutual high-level visits will contribute to enhancement of bilateral agenda with India

CSTO chief presents Armenia FM current activities of organization

Yerevan chemical plant director: Fire is localized, it is no longer spreading

President says Armenia world champion wrestlers are benchmarks (PHOTOS)

Armenia FM, France city deputy mayor consider decentralized cooperation

Fire at Nairit chemical plant localized

Armenia Communist Party says way out is its return to power

Karabakh, Abkhazia FMs discuss collaboration

Staffan de Mistura arrives in Tehran to discuss Syria

Russia MOD: Armenia ready to join international coalition for demining Syria

Fire at Nairit chemical plant (PHOTOS)

Latest Armenian Genocide movie screened for foreign diplomats accredited to Los Angeles

Iran expecting visit of Turkish president

Armenia, Kazakhstan FMs exchange congratulatory messages

8 injured in Iran earthquake

CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders to meet in September

Armenia President congratulates Kazakhstan counterpart

Film on sole Armenian village in Turkey being translated into Turkish

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Major, tragic road accident in Armenia, 1 dead, 4 injured

Russia FSMTC chief hopes for “positive result” in Turkey talks on S-400 antiaircraft weapon system

Dog stocks food after Hurricane Harvey hits Texas

Armenia analyst: Proposal to leave EAEU is means to distract attention from serious matters

Second man held after sword attack at Buckingham Palace

5 mountain climbers die in Austria

Criminal case launched into Azerbaijan weapons depot blasts

Helicopter crashes into water in central Georgia

5 people killed in Baghdad car bombings

6.6-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea

6 people injured in Azerbaijan weapons depot blasts (PHOTOS)

US State Department urges Azerbaijani authorities to release Turan agency director

Weapons storage of military unit explodes in Azerbaijan

Contract soldier, wounded in Azerbaijani fire, dies in Karabakh hospital

Major accident near US Embassy in Armenia, several people injured (PHOTOS)

Hurricane Harvey kills 3 people

Iraqi Tal Afar fully liberated from ISIS terrorists

French president’s approval rating drops by 14% in a month

Lightening strikes several meters away from a Norway man

German FM slams Merkel for obedience to US over defense budget

8 killed in UK car crash

Driver of bus that fell into sea in Russia arrested

22-year-old woman jumps off the bridge in Yerevan

Lebanon army arrests ISIS attack plotter

Media: Turkey reinforces military units on Syria border

Richard Kauzlarich: Lapshin case is one of the reasons for Israeli media's attention to Azerbaijan

France calls on Azerbaijan to respect its international commitments

Armenia president visits “Young Yerkrapah” training camp

Man armed with a knife attacks people in Marseille

OSCE media representative calls for immediate release of Turan agency director in Azerbaijan

Turkmenistan to join Eurasian Economic Union?