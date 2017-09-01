Armenia analyst: Turkey is reliable support for West

Turkish Minister's statement on joining Eurasian Union cannot be taken seriously, political scientist Suren Zolyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Turkey will not join the Russian-led union, but will try to create its territory where Pan-Turkism and Eurasianism can coexist,” Zolyan noted.

According to the analyst, Turkey may only be temporarily cut off from the European Union because they are closely connected with each other.

“In all cases, if it comes to NATO and the military alliance, Turkey is the most reliable support, and neither Georgia nor Kurdistan will replace Turkey,” he said adding that the West does not take Turkey’s statement on joining Eurasian Union seriously.

“The West is trying to show that Erdogan is not a partner with whom they would like to cooperate in the future,” Zolyan adding that Erdogan is a very unpredictable figure.