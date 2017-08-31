News
Thursday
August 31
News
Apple confirms iPhone 8 will be unveiled on September 12
22:17, 31.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple has sent out invitations to an event on September 12, widely expected to be the launch of the tech giant's new iPhone 8, The Verge reported.

The invitation, titled "let's meet at our place", appears to confirm reports about the company's annual iPhone launch.

For the first time, Apple's annual September event will be held at its recently-opened Apple Campus headquarters in California.

The iPhone 8 is expected to feature an overhauled design, a new advanced camera and facial recognition technology. Apple is also likely to unveil upgraded "7s" versions of its existing iPhone, and a new Apple Watch that can connect to mobile networks.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
