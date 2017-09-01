Erdogan says indictment of his bodyguards is a scandal

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan described as “a scandal” U.S. indictment of his bodyguards in connection with scuffle that broke out outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, Milliyet newspaper reported.
As reported earlier, bodyguards of Erdogan attacked peaceful protesters, among them Kurds and Armenians during a protest action on May 16.
“It is a scandalous sign of how justice works in the United States. If the United States fail to provide my security, didn’t my bodyguards have to protect me from a threat of terrorist groups?” he said, adding that he would discuss the issue with President Trump during his next visit.
Erdogan said the Turkish foreign ministry and ministry of justice are working on the matter.