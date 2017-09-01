New York Post warns Erdogan’s goons: NYPD will be on the job

New York Post warned bodyguards of Turkish president about possible consequences of his guards’ behavior in New York.”
The newspaper recalls that 19 people, including 15 identified as bodyguards of Turkish president, were indicted Tuesday in Washington in connection with scuffles that broke out outside the Turkish ambassdor's residence in May.
“Most remain at large back in Turkey. They’ll be hard to bring to justice: Erdogan has plenty of other thugs he can bring along to New York City for next month’s UN General Assembly.
A warning to the sultan’s goons: Don’t try this when you face fresh protests here. The NYPD will be on the job,” editorial article reads.