Sunday
September 03
Armenia refuses to participate in NATO-led drills, defense ministry not commenting
17:19, 03.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia refused to participate in NATO-organized Agile Spirit 2017 military drills that started on September 3 in Georgia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am tried to reach spokesperson for Armenian Defense MinistrY Artsrun Hovhannisyan to clarify the reasons of refusal. However, spokesperson declined to comment.

“I am not commenting,” Hovhannisyan said.

The military drills brought together troops from Georgia, U.S., Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine. Around 500 American troops are participating, apsny.ge reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by Georgian president and defense minister.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
Հայերեն and Русский
