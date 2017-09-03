Armenia refuses to participate in NATO-led drills, defense ministry not commenting

YEREVAN. – Armenia refused to participate in NATO-organized Agile Spirit 2017 military drills that started on September 3 in Georgia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am tried to reach spokesperson for Armenian Defense MinistrY Artsrun Hovhannisyan to clarify the reasons of refusal. However, spokesperson declined to comment.

“I am not commenting,” Hovhannisyan said.

The military drills brought together troops from Georgia, U.S., Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine. Around 500 American troops are participating, apsny.ge reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by Georgian president and defense minister.