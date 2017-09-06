Director of Azerbaijani Turan agency will remain in custody, court rules

Director of Azerbaijani Turan agency will remain in custody, the court ruled on Wednesday.

The court rejected the defense's request for the release of Mehman Aliyev on bail. The lawyer Fuad Aghayev stated, the decision of the court will be appealed in the court of appeal, contact.az reported.

Mehman Aliyev was detained on August 24. The next day he was charged of tax evasion and misuse of official powers as well as illegal business with the extraction of large income.

Aliyev rejected all accusations and called them politically motivated.

International organizations condemned Aliyev's arrest and called for his immediate release.