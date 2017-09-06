News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 07
USD
478.26
EUR
570.8
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
570.8
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Director of Azerbaijani Turan agency will remain in custody, court rules
18:09, 06.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Director of Azerbaijani Turan agency will remain in custody, the court ruled on Wednesday.

The court rejected the defense's request for the release of Mehman Aliyev on bail. The lawyer Fuad Aghayev stated, the decision of the court will be appealed in the court of appeal, contact.az reported.

Mehman Aliyev was detained on August 24. The next day he was charged of tax evasion and misuse of official powers as well as illegal business with the extraction of large income.

 Aliyev rejected all accusations and called them politically motivated.

International organizations condemned Aliyev's arrest and called for his immediate release. -

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer of Azerbaijani Turan agency director to appeal to ECHR
Aliyev himself, according to Namazli, said in court that his arrest is a political order...
 France calls on Azerbaijan to respect its international commitments
“We are concerned by Turan news agency director Mehman Aliyev's arrest...
 OSCE media representative calls for immediate release of Turan agency director in Azerbaijan
“There is every reason to believe that Mehman Aliyev’s detention and arrest is politically motivated...
 CoE chief condemns Azerbaijan news agency chief editor’s arrest
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, has made a respective statement…
 Prosecutor seeks 15 years of imprisonment for former Azerbaijani MNS general
According to the materials, Akif Chovdarov embezzled 2 million 917,000 manat (over $2 million) allocated by the state for supporting the agent network...
 Reporters Without Borders condemns Azerbaijan for pressure on independent media
The Azerbaijani authorities have gone all out to eliminate media pluralism in recent years...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news