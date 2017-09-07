News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 07
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
At least 7 killed as Irma hurricane is approaching Puerto Rico
12:49, 07.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents


Irma hurricane is approaching Puerto Rico after bringing serious damages to the Caribbean islands, BBC reported.

At least seven people died in the overseas territories of France, another person died on the island of Barbuda.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Brown said that as a result of the hurricane, the island, inhabited by 1,700 people, was completely destroyed.

According to preliminary assessment, around $150 million is required to renovate infrastructure that was damaged by 95 percent.

Irma is considered the most powerful hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean over 10 years. The speed of the wind in the center of hurricane is 300 kilometers per hour.

US President Donald Trump announced a state of emergency in the state of Florida and the overseas American territories in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. US authorities announced mandatory evacuation on the island of Key West (Florida).

The impact of the hurricane on the mainland of the United States is unclear.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
35-year-old woman found dead in Yerevan artificial lake
According to preliminary information, she had personal problems with her family…
 Moscow court sentences Armenian businessman to 12 years in prison
While leaving the courtroom Aram Petrosyan screamed, “History will justify me!”…
 Armenian woman, 7-year-old son die in Georgia bus crash
A car with Russian license plates went onto the opposite lane, and crashed into a passenger bus with Armenian license plates…
 Armenia MFA: 2 Armenians dead, 3 injured in bus crash in Georgia
According to preliminary data, the passenger bus crashed into a car…
 Car crashes into Armenia bus in Georgia; there are dead, injured (PHOTOS)
According to preliminary information, the driver of the car was at fault for this collision…
 Expert: Armenia ranked third in the world on number of car accidents
Installation of hidden cameras on roads of Armenia, which were supposed to reduce of number of car accidents, led only to enrichment of the certain people…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news