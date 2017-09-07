At least 7 killed as Irma hurricane is approaching Puerto Rico

Irma hurricane is approaching Puerto Rico after bringing serious damages to the Caribbean islands, BBC reported.

At least seven people died in the overseas territories of France, another person died on the island of Barbuda.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Brown said that as a result of the hurricane, the island, inhabited by 1,700 people, was completely destroyed.

According to preliminary assessment, around $150 million is required to renovate infrastructure that was damaged by 95 percent.

Irma is considered the most powerful hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean over 10 years. The speed of the wind in the center of hurricane is 300 kilometers per hour.

US President Donald Trump announced a state of emergency in the state of Florida and the overseas American territories in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. US authorities announced mandatory evacuation on the island of Key West (Florida).

The impact of the hurricane on the mainland of the United States is unclear.