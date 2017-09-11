News
OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
11:09, 11.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Tuesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut Region of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring will be conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, and his field assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and personal assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.

