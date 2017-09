ETCHMIADZIN. – Two people were killed in Ethmiadzin after an unknown man opened fire on a car at night.

The passenger and the driver who were identified as residents of Armavir province were killed, representative of investigation committee Sona Truzyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to information obtained by Armenian News-NEWS.am, 44-year-old Karen, a famous figure in the criminal world, and his driver were killed.