FM: Armenia-Israel public forum is becoming important platform for discourse between societies of two countries

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Wednesday received a delegation from the Israeli Knesset.
Nalbandian noted that the bilateral mutual visits between the officials of the two countries are becoming more frequent, and expressed a conviction that contacts contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the FM underscored parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Israel. In addition, he said the Armenia-Israel public forum is becoming an important platform for discourse between societies of the two countries.
The Israeli MPs, in turn, noted that their three-day visit to Armenia enables them to discuss the avenues for making cooperation with Armenia grow deeper.
Subsequently, the interlocutors conferred on the Armenian-Israeli bilateral agenda, and exchanged views on several regional matters.