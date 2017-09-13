News
FM: Armenia-Israel public forum is becoming important platform for discourse between societies of two countries
16:49, 13.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Wednesday received a delegation from the Israeli Knesset.

Nalbandian noted that the bilateral mutual visits between the officials of the two countries are becoming more frequent, and expressed a conviction that contacts contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the FM underscored parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Israel. In addition, he said the Armenia-Israel public forum is becoming an important platform for discourse between societies of the two countries.

The Israeli MPs, in turn, noted that their three-day visit to Armenia enables them to discuss the avenues for making cooperation with Armenia grow deeper.

Subsequently, the interlocutors conferred on the Armenian-Israeli bilateral agenda, and exchanged views on several regional matters.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
