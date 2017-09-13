News
Wednesday
September 13
News
Armenia PM introduces government activity report
17:19, 13.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government, headed by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, has issued a concise report on the results of its one-year performance in the selected domains.

According to this report, as a result of the first seven months of the current year, economic activity of Armenia increased by 6.2 percent, tax revenues rose by 6 percent, industrial production grew by 12.7 percent, foreign trade went up by 26 percent, exports increased by 21.6 percent, and imports rose by 28.5 percent.

But a reduction was recorded in agriculture and construction.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
