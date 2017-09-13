European Parliament condemns Azerbaijan’s attempts to influence European decision-makers

The recent ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’ revelations should be investigated and the ‘Magnitsky’ sanctions list adopted by the EU, urged MEPs on Wednesday.

MEPs condemned the recent ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’ revelations, “attempts by Azerbaijan and other autocratic regimes in third countries to influence European decision-makers through illicit means”, in a resolution approved by 578 votes, to 19, with 68 abstentions.

The European Parliament should investigate and adopt robust measures to prevent such corruption occurring, they add.

Petras Austrevicius (ALDE, LT), rapporteur, said: “With Lux Leaks, Panama Leaks, Russia and Azerbaijan Laundromats, we realise that corruption stretches far across state borders, and has dramatic repercussions on policy decisions. Through this report, we call for the highest possible ethical and transparency standards to be upheld in international and national bodies and for the EU to set up a legal framework to deter any type of corruption and fraud.”