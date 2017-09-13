News
Russian, German FMs discuss situation around North Korea
22:40, 13.09.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian and German Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sigmar Gabriel discussed the situation around North Korea, press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Lavrov and Gabriel strongly condemned nuclear missile activity of North Korea, stressing the need to solve the problem of the Korean peninsula exclusively by political and diplomatic means. The ministers exchanged views on ways to reduce tensions and build confidence. The sides confirmed their strong commitment to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

