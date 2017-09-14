Armenia man found dead in his apartment

An emergency occurred Wednesday in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around, 9։50pm, the Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) town hospital staff informed the police that they had gone to a building apartment on a call, and found the dead body of a man.

According to shamshyan.com, the law enforcement officers that were dispatched to the scene found—in the said apartment—the dead body of Zhirayr Saribekyan, 51, a resident of this apartment, on the floor.

Also, the police and investigators found plastic containers filled with gasoline-like liquid and a white substance, matches, syringes, and empty boxes of pills in the apartment.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, no traces of violence have been found on the body.

Several additional examinations have been commissioned.