News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Armenia man found dead in his apartment
11:46, 14.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An emergency occurred Wednesday in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around, 9։50pm, the Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) town hospital staff informed the police that they had gone to a building apartment on a call, and found the dead body of a man. 

According to shamshyan.com, the law enforcement officers that were dispatched to the scene found—in the said apartment—the dead body of Zhirayr Saribekyan, 51, a resident of this apartment, on the floor.

Also, the police and investigators found plastic containers filled with gasoline-like liquid and a white substance, matches, syringes, and empty boxes of pills in the apartment.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, no traces of violence have been found on the body.

Several additional examinations have been commissioned.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ambulance arrives late, man dies at Northern Avenue in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)
A man’s—presumably a French Armenian—health deteriorated sharply, whereas the paramedics could not save his life, and he died on the spot…
 Missing young woman found dead inside Armenia hydroelectric power plant reservoir
Earlier, her slippers were found nearby the reservoir, and her hat—inside it…
 Florida Armenian community suffers no injuries in Hurricane Irma aftermath
Devastation on the southeastern coast of Florida, where the local Armenian church is located, is not as bad…
 11 killed in Iran as bus rolls over into valley
The bus was carrying 38 people when it crashed…
 Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to cost US around $290 billion
This is a record damage for the country...
 Embassy in Colombia confirms death of Russia citizen Arsen Voskanyan
It informed that he apparently was killed while attempting to escape from captivity…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news