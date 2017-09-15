Karabakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijan disinformation

STEPANAKERT. – No such incident has been recorded in the Artsakh armed forces, and the mentioned names and surnames are fictitious.
Senor Hasratyan, Spokesperson of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, wrote the above-said on his Facebook page, as he reflected on “information” by Haqqin.az.
As per Hasratyan, this Azerbaijani news agency reported that, supposedly, eight servicemen were killed and four others were injured in a road accident that occurred in the NKR Defense Army.
“It is nothing more than another propaganda trick to mislead the public,” Senor Hasratyan also wrote.