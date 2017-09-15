News
Dollar is steady in Armenia
16:53, 15.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.02 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 571.25 (up by AMD 2.27), that of one British pound was AMD 649.89 (up by AMD 18.39), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.31 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 273.01, AMD 20,372.37 and AMD 15,072.98, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

This text available in   Հայերեն
