FM: Armenia closely monitors Garo Paylan's activity
19:20, 17.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenia is closely monitoring the activity of Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said the aforementioned during the meeting with Garo Paylan, who arrived in Armenia to participate in the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Forum.

Minister Nalbandian noted the importance of Paylan's participation in the Pan-Armenian forum. The interlocutors exchanged opinions on the issues of the Pan-Armenian agenda. They also discussed issues related to the resolution of regional problems.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
