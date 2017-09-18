President: Armenians around the world need to be exemplary citizens of their countries (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenians around the world need to be exemplary citizens of their countries.

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday said the abovementioned in his opening remarks at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference in capital city Yerevan (PHOTOS).

In his words, Armenians living abroad need to contribute to the development of their countries and establish respect towards them, and therefore also towards the entire people and the country.

“I experienced great pride in seeing our brothers’ and sisters’ successes all over the world,” Sargsyan noted, in particular. “I have met Armenians everywhere, who are proud of belonging to their people, and spare no effort for the welfare of the nation.”

The President added that it is indispensable to strengthen the Armenian youth’s ties with Armenia, since they are the ones to build the future of Armenians.

“Our strength is in our unity,” President Sargsyan stressed, in particular.