President Sargsyan: Turkey continues its Armenian Genocide denial policy (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – In the context of changes in the modern world, we need to consider the “soft power” of our diaspora and the capacity of public diplomacy in a new way, so as to further strengthen official diplomacy.

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday stated the above-said in his opening remarks at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference in capital city Yerevan (PHOTOS).

In his words, Turkey is not going to carry out the agreements and normalize relations with Armenia, and it continues its policy of denial of Armenian Genocide. Under such circumstances, as per Sargsyan, the international community and the Armenian diaspora need to switch to new tactics.

“The superpowers of the world have already accepted and condemned the Armenian Genocide,” explained the President. “And the [Armenian] diaspora’s centers in those countries can form a new agenda. The opportunities of the diaspora’s ‘soft power’ in unofficial diplomacy need to be considered in a new way. All those actions need to be more organized in the future.”