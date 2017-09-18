Trump highly appreciates efforts of UN Secretary General

We must ensure that no one and no UN member state shoulders a disproportionate share of the burden and that’s militarily or financially, U.S. President Donald Trump said at the 72-year-old organization during a meeting on reforms, VOA reported.

At the same time, Trump highly appreciated the efforts of the UN Secretary General aiming that the organization more effectively performs its functions in the sphere of ensuring peace, development and security. The President also noted that any UN peacekeeping mission should have clearly defined goals.