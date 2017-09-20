Young Armenian woman injured in car accident dies in Georgia hospital

Armenian citizen Alina Minasyan, 24, died at Mtskheta town hospital in Georgia, and as a result of the injuries she had sustained in the tragic road accident that had occurred on September 7, on the Mtskheta-Lars motorway.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforesaid from her Instagram account.

To note, the other Minasyan family members—Alina’s brother Maksim, 7, and their mother Lusine, 43—had died from this car accident, on the same day.

They were coming to Armenia from Moscow.

Alina Minasyan was working as a hairdresser in the Russian capital city.