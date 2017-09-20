News
China’s largest newspaper launches international studies center
13:01, 20.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

An international studies center has been launched by China’s largest newspaper People's Daily during the 2017 Media Cooperation Forum that opened in Dunhuang.

The international studies center welcomed 14 experts on international studies.

The Media Cooperation Forum brought together 265 media representatives from 126 countries. This is the third international media forum since 2014 hosted by the People’s Daily within Belt and Road economic initiative. Three representatives of Armenia: representative of Armenian News-NEWS.am , Noyan Tapan agency and Public Television of Armenia are participating in the event.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
