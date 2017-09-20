Aliyev’s daughter takes selfie when father is talking about Karabakh at UN (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijani president’s address at the UN General Assembly was marked by an interesting incident.
When Ilham Aliyev was speaking about Karabakh conflict, his daughter Leyla, who was sitting next to her mother Mheriban, was taking a selfie.
Leyla’s selfie was broadcasted live on the UN General Assembly YouTube channel.
“While Azerbaijani President spoke about Khojalu,” aide to Armenian president Nairi Petrossian tweeted.
"While Azerbaijani President spoke about Khojalu at UNGA72. Everything u wanted to know about Aliyev family but were afraid to ask" - Nairi Petrossian, September 20, 2017