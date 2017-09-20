News
Aliyev’s daughter takes selfie when father is talking about Karabakh at UN (PHOTOS)
20:18, 20.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Azerbaijani president’s address at the UN General Assembly was marked by an interesting incident.

When Ilham Aliyev was speaking about Karabakh conflict, his daughter Leyla, who was sitting next to her mother Mheriban, was taking a selfie.  

Leyla’s selfie was broadcasted live on the UN General Assembly YouTube channel.

“While Azerbaijani President spoke about Khojalu,” aide to Armenian president Nairi Petrossian tweeted.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
