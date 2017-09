A rally against the dictatorships of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was held Wednesday in front of the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York City.

The Facebook page of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has informed about the aforesaid.

The 72nd session of the UN General Assembly is convened these days in New York, and Aliyev and Erdoğan are also attending this event.