The leaders of more than 50 countries signed a treaty banning nuclear weapons on Wednesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

The agreement was adopted on July 7 with the support of 122 UN members and it will come into force after it is ratified by more than 50 countries, NTDTV reported.

Nine countries having nuclear weapons – U.S., Russia, UK, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel – have neither participated in its adoption, nor in the signing.