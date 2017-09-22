News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Armenia President to no longer have power to classify information as state secret
12:39, 22.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia will cease to decide the procedure for classifying the information as state secret and transmitting it to other countries.

The respective bill of amendments to the law on State and Official Secrets was approved at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government. 

This function will be passed to the government and the parliament because, under the amended Constitution, the President’s powers are sharply reduced in favor of the legislative and the executive branches of power in Armenia.

Incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, however, will retain his present powers until the end of his second term, on April 9, 2018.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news