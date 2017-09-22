Armenia President to no longer have power to classify information as state secret

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia will cease to decide the procedure for classifying the information as state secret and transmitting it to other countries.
The respective bill of amendments to the law on State and Official Secrets was approved at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
This function will be passed to the government and the parliament because, under the amended Constitution, the President’s powers are sharply reduced in favor of the legislative and the executive branches of power in Armenia.
Incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, however, will retain his present powers until the end of his second term, on April 9, 2018.