Trump: Kim Jong Un will be tested like never before

North Korea leader will be tested like never before, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted in response to Kim Chen Un’s recent remark.
"Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!" Trump tweeted.
Earlier Kim Chen Un described Trump’s UN speech as “unprecedented rude nonsense”, and called Trump “mentally deranged US dotard”.