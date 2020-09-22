News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.3
EUR
574.1
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Dollar gains slight value in Armenia
17:07, 22.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.30/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.07 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 574.10 (down by AMD 0.30), that of one British pound was AMD 648.8 (up by AMD 10.90), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.31 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 263.69, AMD 19,869.53 and AMD 14,347.39, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
$2mn investment to be made at Gyumri international airport
After a long interval, it had resumed operations in the year past…
 Armenia, China plan to sign agreement on aviation
The Armenian aviation officials met with their Chinese colleagues in summer...
 France expert: Yerevan has potential to become capital city of modern jewelry
The jewelry market in Armenia needs to be developed in such a way that tourists come to the country also for this objective…
 Dollar drops somewhat in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
Armenia PM: Our current indicators are best in EAEU, region, CIS
One year is not enough for a person’s life to change qualitatively…
 Armenia Premier: We have declared zero tolerance to corruption
The authorities are working on the image of a state official, who shall work in the name of citizens’ interests...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news