Ukraine ambassador's phone snatched while taking selfie in Indian capital
00:13, 23.09.2017
The mobile phone of Ukraine's ambassador to India was snatched while he was busy taking selfies in Indian capital city, New Delhi, Xinhua reported.

The Envoy Igor Polikha told police the phone snatching took place near the city's Red Fort on Wednesday morning.

"Polikha stated that he was taking photos using his mobile near the Red Fort when a person came and snatched it before running away," a police official said.

Polikha was appointed ambassador to India last year.

The ambassador according to local media reports has written to Indian Home Ministry and the Delhi Police commissioner to report the theft of his mobile phone.

