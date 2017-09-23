Armenia FM briefs International Crisis Group chief on efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Friday met with Jean-Marie Guéhenno, President of the International Crisis Group (ICG), in New York.

The ICG chief briefed the foreign minister of Armenia on the directions of this organization’s activities and ongoing researches.

Nalbandian, for his part, attached importance to the activities of ICG, and stressed that the reports by this organization should be based on reliable sources and unbiased analyses by taking into account the opinions of all the sides. He added that these reports should contribute to the negotiation processes that are conducted within the agreed formats aimed at the exclusively peaceful settlement of conflicts.

Upon the request of the ICG president, FM Nalbandian presented in detail the ongoing efforts, by Armenia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs, towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and Azerbaijan’s gross violations of international humanitarian law during its large-scale military aggression against Artsakh, in April 2016.