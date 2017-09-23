FM: Armenia is ready to continue implementing OSCE programs in country

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Friday met with Ambassador Thomas Greminger, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in New York City.

Nalbandian stressed that despite the termination of the activities of the OSCE Office in Yerevan—the capital city of Armenia—due to Azerbaijan’s veto as a result of its policy of self-isolation, Armenia is ready to continue implementation of OSCE programs in the country.

The interlocutors discussed cooperation within the OSCE, and the avenues for resolving the problems facing this organization.

Also, the Armenian FM and the OSCE Secretary General exchanged views on the execution of the recommendations by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries (Russia, US, and France) toward achieving a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.