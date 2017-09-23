News
OSCE PA Special Representative to visit South Caucasus this week
15:22, 23.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria), will be traveling to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, from September 24 to 30, for talks with government officials, parliamentary leaders, and civil society representatives in each country.

The Special Representative is expected to particularly address the impact that the protracted conflicts are having on the lives of people living in the region.

“It is far too easy to get lost in the statistics of ceasefire breaches and technical movements,” said Special Representative Vigenin. “For the people in the region these are not abstract concepts, but impact their well-being in a real way, and I hope to bring greater attention to the real human consequences of the protracted conflicts.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
